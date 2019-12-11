Bond measure approved to enhance Sioux Falls' wastewater facility

Sioux Falls City Councilors voted and approved the bond measure that will allow for improvements to the wastewater facility. The infrastructure of the current facility is already strained from the demand of Sioux Falls' growing community, and the upgrades have become inevitable.

In order to make the $159 million project a reality, sewer rates will increase for the average household. The markup would begin at two dollars for the first year, and it will continue increasing through 2023 to account for inflation. By the end of the final year, homeowners will pay more than six dollars extra.

"Every enterprise has fixed cost like wages-chemicals that go up over the years there is inflation," said Councillor Greg Neitzert. "Making these responsible small adjustments over the years saves not having to do double digit increases."

Project construction is set to being at the start of 2020.

The entirety of the project is expected to be complete in the year 2024.