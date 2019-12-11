Bond set for South Dakota man accused in intoxicated hit-and-run death

The man accused in the intoxicated hit-and-run death of a Rapid City father of five is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Fegueroa made an initial court appearance Monday via video from the Pennington County Jail. A request for a lower bond by his attorney was rejected.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Martinez was struck and killed Friday evening while walking in Rapid City.

The victim's wife, Timber Martinez, described her husband in court as a family man and hard worker. The couple have a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin 2-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby.

Fegueroa is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run with injury, marijuana possession and drunken driving.

