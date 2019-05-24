Two Sioux Falls organizations are teaming up to raise awareness about car seat safety.

Sioux Falls Patient Care and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue teamed up to give away free booster seats Friday afternoon. They also helped parents make sure their seats are installed correctly.

It's part of an ongoing effort by Sioux Falls emergency services for children called the "Booster Seat Awareness Campaign,"

"A lot of people want to do the right thing, but they might not know what that is," said Scott Christensen, clinic manager for Patient Care. "So were trying to give them the tools and tips to help keep their kids safe."