1st-term Rep. Borglum launches Senate run against Rounds

State Rep. Scyller Borglum says she's challenging U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds in a Republican primary.

Borglum, who was elected to her first term in the Legislature in November, portrayed herself as a "common sense conservative" as she kicked off her campaign Monday on her home turf in Rapid City. She said she would be a strong ally for President Donald Trump.

Rob Skjonsberg, a spokesman for Rounds, said in a statement that Rounds has stood with Trump more than 90% of the time.

Rounds, a former two-term governor, was elected to the Senate in 2014. He announced earlier this month that his wife Jean was beginning treatment for cancer.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

