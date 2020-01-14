Both the Minnehaha County Commission and City Council to vote on refugee resettlement

The Minnehaha County Commission and City Council will be voting on refugee resettlement in the county.

The ability to vote on the issue follows an executive order from President Donald Trump, back in September, giving local governments the opportunity to opt-out of the program.

The state is well equipped to handle refugee resettlement, thanks to programs like the Lutheran Social Services, which helped place refugees in years past.

If the vote passes at the county commission level, it will authorize the board chair to sign a letter of consent on the issue.

The state is expecting 60 to 100 refugees if it does pass, which would be a step back from last year's 130.

The commission votes at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the city council votes at 7:00 p.m.