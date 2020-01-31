Boutique fitness boom hits Sioux Falls

When it comes to fitness, everyone has their own preference for how they like to work out. Well, some people are moving away from working out at traditional gyms and trying something different.

In life, there are many choices. A couple of weeks ago Jason Osborne chose the Row House as his new gym.

“I've been a runner and an athlete in the past and I’ve really banged up my knee, so this type of exercise is low impact and I'm getting the cardio and exercise that I want,” said Osborne.

At the Row House, "It's a rowing based fitness concept. Its a 45-minute workout that exercises over 85 percent of your body's muscles all in one sitting,” said Safranski.

For others, bar workouts are more of their taste. So they've chosen to work out at Barre3.

"Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout that combines cardio and strength conditioning and mindfulness, so we hit every major muscle group,” said Kennen Barber-Ensz

The workouts at the Row House and Barre3 are very different, but one thing they have in common is they fall under the trend of "boutique fitness" - featuring specialized workouts.

These types of gyms mainly offer smaller, group-based classes, which members say they are drawn to because of the camaraderie they feel with other members of the class.

“I think that that really creates a sense of community because people come and see people that they have been coming to class with for weeks,” said Barber-Ensz.

"We are all one crew here at row house, one boat and we do a lot of things together,” said Safranski.

The boutique fitness concept allows people to not have to come up with their own workouts as they follow along with an instructor.

"I don't have time to research everything that I need to in order to maximize my opportunity, but when I do come to the gym I know they are going to do it for me,” said Osborne.

“For someone like me, I needed a place where could go in and have somebody tell me exactly what to do to make sure I’m doing it right and feeling successful,” said Barber-Ensz.

And your ability to learn how to do workouts the right way.

"Always, always safety first,” said Safranski. “And more for somebody to watch your form when you're in a gym by yourself and you can't tell if you're lifting it or if someone is spotting you correctly, you just don't know."

Both also measure goals and results.

“I feel like I have more accountability. They give you emails that give you updates on how you’re doing with making progress,” said Osborne.

Boutique Fitness gyms tend to be more expensive, but Osborne says you get what you pay for.

"I'm getting a full time, you know guidance by trainers, right. So I'm not just walking in and picking up a towel and walking over to a machine and trying to figure out what I'm supposed to do,” said Osborne.

Some members also said that the class-based format makes them less likely to skip working out then a regular gym.

So if you're trying to find a new gym just remember the choice is yours.

For more info on these gyms click here: Barre3 or Row House.

