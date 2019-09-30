Boy, 3, with fatal genetic disorder can walk and talk due to experimental drug, family says

A Nebraska family is pushing for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug that they say has delayed the symptoms of their 3-year-old’s rare, deadly disease.

Parents Osama and Deanna Hamad are pushing for FDA approval of an experimental drug they say has delayed the symptoms of their 3-year-old son Osama's fatal genetic disorder. (Source: Family photos/KETV/Hearst/CNN)

Osama Hamad, 3, is doing things his parents weren’t sure he ever would. Those include simple things like walking and talking because Osama has Niemann-Pick Type C, which causes progressive damage to major organs due to a buildup of fats and cholesterol.

"Sometimes I just want to forget about it or just to ignore it,” said Osama Hamad, the boy’s father.

Niemann-Pick is a fatal disease, and there is no cure. However, the Hamad family says an experimental drug seems to be delaying Osama’s symptoms.

"It’s kind of like Febreze. The medicine goes in, and it grabs the cholesterol, brings it down and helps it flush out of the body,” said Deanna Hamad, the boy’s mother.

Right now, Osama participates in several therapy sessions, so he can continue to walk and talk. His parents are also pushing for FDA approval of the drug, so the 3-year-old can keep using it.

"This is what it is. We don't have options right now,” Deanna Hamad said. "We do worry every night what will happen."

But the mother says the experimental drug has given her hope.

"I’m definitely more optimistic now. He’ll get through this, he’ll fight his way and we will find him a cure,” she said.

Copyright 2019 KETV, Hearst, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.