Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town

Police in Utah say a boy opened fire inside a home, killing three children and a woman.

The shooting happened Friday night in Grantsville, a town of 11,000 west of Salt Lake City.

Police officials say the juvenile suspect was arrested at a nearby hospital after someone drove him and a fifth shooting victim there.

They say that person is in stable condition with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victims are all related to one another.

Authorities have not released any identities and say they don’t yet know the motive for the shooting.

