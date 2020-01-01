Boy born without fingers gifted 3D-printed hands in ‘miracle come true’

An 11-year-old boy in Tennessee who was born with no fingers received a surprise Christmas gift that would change his life: custom-made, 3D-printed hands.

Thanks to a Clarksville, Tenn., businessman, 11-year-old Gavin Sumner can grip and hold things for the first time in his life. The boy was born without any fingers, without a left foot and missing 40 percent of his tongue.

Gavin’s family set up a surprise for him at the mayor’s office, where he received his new hands from Anthony Economos, the owner of Bedrock Creative, a marketing and product development firm.

"I was just pure happiness. It was just a miracle come true," Gavin said.

Kori Sumner, Gavin’s mom, says the moment was special for her, too.

"Seeing his face, the surprise and the joy, and then, just seeing him hold that bottle for the first time was just nothing short of amazing," she said.

Gavin's mother set about finding 3D-printed hands last year after her son put them on his Christmas list. She eventually connected with Economos.

Economos had never done anything like this, and it took almost a full year of modifications and trial and error to get the final product.

For Gavin, his hands are a huge step towards being independent.

"I would have to have my friends help me get my stuff, help open things. Now, that I have these I’m able to properly be independent, on my own,” he said.

Kids rarely get prosthetic hands like this while they’re still growing because they can cost about $6,000 and having to modify them just isn’t cost effective. But Economos says his design is a game changer.

"Now that we have Gavin's files done, we'll be able to support him as he grows, and we can print a hand up in a matter of a weekend,” he said.

Economos says his experience with Gavin made him want to help others. He’s created a website where people can donate money or nominate others who could use this kind of assistance.

