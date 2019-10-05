Boy dragged and run over by school bus, driver faces charges, troopers say

A 12-year-old boy is out of the hospital after his school bus dragged him and then ran him over, according to investigators. His mother says the incident could have killed him.

The bus driver faces charges.

Today, Zion Baker is bruised and bandaged up after the brush with death, but his mother is furious.

"A bus driver is supposed to make sure that her kids are supposed to be safe. I don't send my son on a school bus to get hurt," Serena Thomas said.

Zion and his mother said it happened after two girls got off the bus and crossed the street. When Zion went to step off, the doors closed on his backpack.

"She pulled away and so it drug me and then I fell," Zion said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol estimates Zion was dragged about 10 feet before he was able to break free from his bag. That's when the bus' back tire ran him over.

"It hurt really bad. There were tire marks on my arm. My veins turned red," Zion said.

The driver is charged with careless and reckless driving.

Even though Thomas doesn't think the incident was intentional, she does believe the driver was negligent.

"She should've just watched the kids. You watched those little girls. You don't get paid for thinking. You can't tell me that you thought my kid made it safe. No, you said you thought all the kids made it over safe, but you never verified if Zion made it safe," Thomas said.

Moore County Schools released a statement, saying in part, "The employee is not currently driving a bus."

But, Zion told a reporter that he's too scared to ride the bus again.

