Boys & Girls Club announces schedule for 2020 Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

The schedule for the second annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival has been unveiled.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire announced the schedule Wednesday morning. The organization first launched the event in 2019, after winning a Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. grant to host the event.

This year's Winter Carnival kicks off February 1st with events scheduled through February 9th. The schedule is listed below, and you can find more details on the event's website.

February 1 - 9 (all week)

Pop-Up Ice Rink presented by First PREMIER/PREMIER Bankcard

Sa, Su, Mon: 10am - 8pm

Tu, We, Th, Fr: 4pm - 8pm

The Pop-Up Ice Rink will be coming back to 8th & Railroad February 1 - 9. Skates are available to rent. Cost is free with free will donations supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race

Series #1

8:00am - 11:00am, Great Bear Ski Valley

Sioux Falls Bike Racing Series is teaming up with Sioux Falls Winter Carnival and Great Bear for a Fat Bike Fest Fun Ride and the 1st of 3 Fat Bike Races for the 2020 winter racing season!

8:00am - Fun Ride

9:30am - Open Category Race

Family SnowFest

10:00am - 12:00pm, Spellerberg Park

Bring the family to participate in a snowman building contest, cardboard sled challenge, family snowshoeing and sledding. Warm up in the Midco Aquatic Center where we will host an awards ceremony with free hot chocolate from the Stensland's Family Farms snack shack. Event fees are a free will donation supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Frosty Fitness

10:00am - 12:00pm, Fawick Park

Bring your workout outside! There's no reason to hide indoors...stop by Fawick Park for a session of Snowga or Snowboot Boot Camp to get your heart pumping. Class fees are a free will donation supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Frost: A Diamond Gala

5:30pm, The District

Join us for a special evening brought to you in part by The Diamond Roomby Spektor who will "frost" our guests in diamonds.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Billion Ski and Snowboard Race

1:00pm - 4:00pm, Great Bear Ski Valley

Celebrate winter sports with some friendly competition with the Billion Auto Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire! Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race!

Racers may register at Guest Services the day of the event. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes.

Registration closes at 12:30pm, and the race starts at 1:00pm with an award ceremony to follow.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Family SnowFest

10:00am - 12:00pm, 8th & Railroad

Bring the family to enjoy activities in the big heated tent! Families will enjoy stations with activities geared towards kids 12 and under. Step outside and twirl around the ice rink, get your picture taken in the giant Lloyd Companies snow globe and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate.

Event fees are a free will donation supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Con-ival @ Game Chest

11:00am - 9:00pm, Game Chest

Join the Game Chest Community for a day of fun and games! We'll be playing role playing games (Like Dungeons and Dragons,) showing demos of board games, hosting a raffle and much much more!

Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race

Series #2

12:00pm - 1:30pm, Tuthill Park

Sioux Falls Bike Racing Series is teaming up with Sioux Falls Winter Carnival for our Fat Bike Races for the 2020 winter racing season!

Race starts at 12:00pm, Men's and Women's races will run simultaneously.

Fat Bike Race Registration

BrewFest + Winter Games

2:00pm - 6:00pm, 8th & Railroad

It's the first annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival BrewFest & Winter Games! Participants 21+ will enjoy unlimited local craft brew pours, food and fun under the big, heated tent at 8th & Railroad. The fun doesn't end when participants stick around for Winter Jam immediately following BrewFest. Tickets are limited, purchase online or at the door. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A full day of winter fun with all proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

BrewFest Tickets

Winter Jam 2020

6:00pm - 11:00pm, 8th & Railroad

Join the fun in the big heated tent at 8th and Railroad for Winter Jam 2020 featuring Denham, Wes Eisenhauer with OK, Parade, plus more live music & local beer festival — full details to be announced soon!

FREE - suggested $20 contribution to benefit the Boys & Girls Club!

Lazer Tubing @ Great Bear

9:30pm - 11:30pm, Great Bear Ski Valley

Lazer tubing is back! Join the fun for a cosmic experience of lights, music and fun. As part of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, $2 from each Lazer Tube ticket will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Tickets are limited and only available online. Weather permitting.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race

Series #3

12:00pm - 1:30pm, Tuthill Park

Sioux Falls Bike Racing Series is teaming up with Sioux Falls Winter Carnival for our Fat Bike Races for the 2020 winter racing season!

Race starts at 12:00pm, Men's and Women's races will run simultaneously.