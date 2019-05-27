Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire offer summer food service program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire will offer the Summer Food Service Program to area youth.

Administered by Child and Adult Nutrition Services of the South Dakota Department of Education, the program begins Tuesday and ends at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be available from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the 14th Street Learning Center, 824 E. 14th St. Snack and dinner will be available from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Eastside Learning Center, 700 S Sneve Ave., and at the Horizon Club, 3540 N. Fourth Ave.

Children 18 years of age and younger may drop-in and receive a free meal at either location during the designated times.