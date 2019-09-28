Bramble Park Zoo in danger of losing animals

The Bramble Park Zoo went through an accreditation inspection this year that is conducted every five years, but the zoo was told they need to fix some of the issues they have. Those issues being adding more staff and to build a new quarantine facility for their larger animals.

Fewer than 10 percent of zoos are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) but the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown could be at risk of losing their high profile animals if they don't meet those standards.

The zoo has many large animals currently at the zoo, but the zoo needs to meet the AZA standards to keep those animals.

"The standards are getting higher with the AZA so they're demanding more types of documentation on animal welfare although we do an animal enrichment and then animal keeping records," Zoo Director, Dan Miller said.

Miller said that they take pride in their zoo and it's one of the main attractions in Watertown that brings in money. After their initial inspection with the AZA, the zoo needs to meet all of the high set standards that are in place.

The zoo needs to add more staff and build a new quarantine area for their larger animals.

"If we lost all of our accreditation we'd probably lose all of our high profile animals and that would impact the city economically," Miller said.

Zookeepers tell me drastic times call for drastic measures. Along with documenting the animal’s welfare, enrichment and training they need to find the time to do this. Zookeepers say the zoo has even more repeat animals they'd have to document in the education collection.

"We just don't have the funds at this point. We do have funds to support another additional zookeeper in 2020," Miller said.

Originally it was in the plans to have a new quarantine area by 2021, but now they need to try and bring one in by next year. That project would be part of a $1.5 million animal care building.

"It would be nice if we can somehow find the dollars from someplace to maybe even increase our staff even more," Watertown City Council President, Glen Vilhauer said.

Vilhauer said the city is fully behind the zoo adding that Watertown has a long list of needs. He says it has become tough to prioritize where the dollars are being spent.

"The fact that we're in danger of possibly losing that accreditation is definitely a concern. As a citizen I don't want to see that happen," Vilhauer said.

Bramble Park management believes if they add the new quarantine area and add more staff that they could pass their next evaluation.

The zoo will need to have met the evaluation standards by next June.

