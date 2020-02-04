Bramble Park Zoo receives $1 million donation

A Watertown zoo has received a major donation that may help the facility keep an important accreditation.

An anonymous donor agreed to give Bramble Park Zoo $1 million, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The announcement of the donation was made in Monday night's city council meeting.

The donation will allow the zoo to build an animal care facility, which is required for the zoo to maintain its Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accreditation.

Last fall, the AZA notified the city that the zoo was at risk of losing its accreditation due to lack of proper animal care facilities and insufficient staffing. Loss of this accreditation would mean the zoo could no longer house many high-profile animals, including tigers and bears.

Park and Recreation Director Terry Kelly told KXLG prior to the donation, he was worried how the city was going to be able to fund the animal care building. The total cost of the building is estimated around $1.5 million. The city's capital improvements fund will cover the rest.

Kelly said the zoo hopes to break ground ground in May, with the building opening by the spring of 2021.

In addition, the Lake Area Zoological Society and the Watertown Community Foundation donated $90,000 each, helping fund two zookeeper positions.