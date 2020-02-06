Bramble Park Zoo’s $1M donation to help build animal care center

A zoo in Watertown just received a very special donation.

On Monday night, the city council told the Bramble Park Zoo staff that the zoo would receive a donation of $1 million from an anonymous donor.

The money will build an animal care center, which will help the staff provide better care year-round.

“We take care of these animals 365 days a year and it will help us take care of them and sort of centralizing everything we do,” said Zoo Educator Jaime Stricker.

The animal care center will house a veterinary clinic so sick animals can receive care on-site. It will also have a kitchen to better tend to dietary needs of various critters, along with a quarantine area for large animals coming and going off-site, for educational trips like to a school.

Such a facility would also meet aquarium and zoo association regulations, making Bramble Park a top zoo in the state.

According to Zoo Director Dan Miller, It is a huge benchmark for the zoo to reach.

“When Dan first told me on Friday I actually cried, because it is one of the biggest donations the zoo has received and it is amazing someone stepped up to help us and to see what we do here at the zoo and the importance of it,” said Stricker.

It is the biggest donation in zoo history and will go on to help a lot of animals

