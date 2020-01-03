Brand new event coming to Sioux Falls to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit

Failure Fest is Thursday in Downtown Sioux Falls at the Museum of Visual Materials. It's a brand new event in the city aimed at recognizing that trying and failing to do something is better than never trying at all.

The event will feature two entrepreneurs who have had successes and failures. Chad Hatch, partner at Bird Dog Equity Partners, will talk about when he launched The Prairie Club golf resort in Valentine, Nebraska. Clint Brown, partner at Alluvio, will talk about launching, growing and ultimately shutting down The Bakery, which operated on Main Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls from 2015 to 2017.

This event is free on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Free appetizers will be provided as well as free beer from Remedy Brewing Company. Remedy brewed a special beer for the event called "Hoppy Accident." A cash wine bar will also be available. Even though the event doesn't cost anything, you're still asked to register for it if you plan to attend. You can do that here.

The event is a casual setting for entrepreneurs, small business owners, startup founders, or anyone who has wanted to do something big in their life. The goal is to celebrate entrepreneurs "trying" rather than "succeeding."