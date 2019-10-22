Brand new scene shop donated to Sioux Empire Community Theatre

For the first time ever, the Sioux Empire Community Theatre is going on the road. It will perform its "Steel Magnolias" show in cities like Madison and Dell Rapids. The non-profit is growing ever since Robin Byrne, a new executive director, took over. It's coming off of its most successful show ever, "Mamma Mia" which started season 17.

"We went through a tough time financially about twenty months ago, and in the last season, season 16, we turned things around," Byrne said.

He recently went to Lloyd companies for financial help.

"We believe in the community theatre. We believe in the arts and what they bring to Sioux Falls, how they bring the community together, and we just wanted to help them out," Mary Lloyd-Huber said, who is with Lloyd Companies.

Loyd companies and several of its sub-contractors donated labor, materials and services to build a brand new scene shop for the theatre.

That's saving the non-profit $50,000.

"It enables us to really produce way better quality set designs. We've got the space to build larger props and store them while all these sets are being constructed, etc.," Byrne said.

He said the new facility will store costumes, stage props and sets. The old scene shop didn't have the space to do this.

"It means that the quality of our shows are better because our money is staying where it needs to stay being reinvested into the costumes, the set design," he said.

He wants to compete with top community theatres like Omaha, and he said the only way to do that is to get support from the community, like Dan Kirby, who is sponsoring the show "Tuesdays with Morrie" along with Sanford Health.

"We're especially excited to see the community theatre revived in recent years," Kirby said. "The arts help us get through the tough winters, and it's just a great way to celebrate a wonderful place to live, raise kids."

"Steel Magnolias" will be performed in Madison, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids throughout November. "Tuesdays with Morrie" will premiere Thursday, December 19th at the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls.