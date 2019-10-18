Brandon Valley Hockey Association looks to recover after flooding

The Brandon Valley Hockey Association is hosting the Bingo, Bidding, and "Boos" event on Saturday at the Holiday Inn in the city.

Tickets cost $30, which includes food and one bingo card. Instead of the bingo card, you can get $20 credit for the poker tournament. The event also includes a costume contest and silent and live auctions.

It's a fundraiser to help the association recover after flooding took over its ice rink in September. It was heavily damaged and now, parents are trying to get the rink cleaned up and ready for play again. All of the funds raised at the event will go to help this effort.

You can find tickets here. It goes from 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM on Saturday.