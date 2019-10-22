Local Brandon business experiences major growth

A Brandon business has seen amazing growth since opening its doors over five years ago.

Beautique was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000: List of the Most Successful Companies in America; coming in at 1,093 on the list, and bringing in $2.7 million in revenue last year.

What started as a small operation in Amanda Christopherson's basement has now expanded to a 4,000 sq. ft. space in Brandon.

"I actually planned this to stay home with my children, and then it turned out to actually be the opposite," Christopherson said.

With the help of only a handful of employees, Amanda has grown her business by 384% since 2014.

Beautique features a storefront location, as well as, a 10,000 sq. ft. warehouse to fulfill online orders.

"Our customer experience is very important to us, whether that be in the store or online," Christopherson said.

As part of Female Entrepreneur Week, Amanda is being recognized for her success by speaking at 1 Million Cups this Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

"I feel like it's very important to bring awareness to female run businesses," Christopherson said.

Amanda says she wants to empower women to step out and take a chance.

"I always tell her that she has a story that needs to be heard, because she's overcome a lot of obstacles in her personal life... she's transformed into something really inspirational," Beautique Creative Director, Stefanie Moxnes, said.

Amanda will be giving her speech at 9 o'clock tomorrow morning at the Museum of Visual Arts.

1 Million Cups is open to the public.

