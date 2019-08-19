Brandon firefighters launch 'Fill the Boot' drive to support MDA

The Brandon Fire Department is once again holding a fundraiser to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Brandon firefighters will launch their annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign August 24.

Firefighters will be at Sunshine Foods in Brandon, boots in hand, gathering donations for muscular dystrophy research.

Organizers say funds raised help MDA save lives by advancing their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.Funds also send more than 150 area kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courage - all at no cost to their families.