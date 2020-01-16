Brandon performer travels all over country to be in various productions

Adam Brown lives in Brandon, SD with his family. He grew up in the Dallas area in Texas. He started his acting career then when he started working on the set of Walker, Texas Ranger. He eventually was a stunt double for the show.

He's also been part of the show called Barney & Friends as Riff, who was the orange dinosaur. Brown has been on big stages in New York City and in Mississippi. Most recently, he performed in Christmas in the Air in Biloxi, MS.

He was also the mascot for the Sioux Falls Storm team.

