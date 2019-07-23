Brandon pitcher OK after being hit by line drive

Brandon Valley starting pitcher Brayden Miller appears OK after being struck by a line drive in the title game of the South Dakota State Little League tournament in Rapid City.

Coach Mitch Zerr says Miller was able to get his hand up and partially deflect the sharp liner hit back to the mound in the fourth inning Monday. The ball struck Miller on his lip and right cheek.

Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada says it was "a very scary moment."

Miller was looked over by on-site medical personnel and returned to the dugout as his team batted in the bottom of the fifth inning. He also and took part in postgame activities with his teammates.

Canyon Lake won the championship 18-6 in five innings.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

