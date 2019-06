Ryan Presler just finished 8th grade in Brandon, and today he won a nail biter.

He was competing in the semi-finals of the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament as a wild card.

He won today's round with just over $1,500 and is moving on to the two-day finale which starts Thursday.

You can watch both shows at 3:30 on KSFY.

We will have more on Ryan's latest Jeopardy! victory at 5 and 6 p.m.