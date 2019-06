The first round of the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament final is complete and local star from Brandon hung tough throughout day one of the two-day final.

Ryan Presler had the second highest total after day one. He finished the round with just shy of $1,600.

He still has a chance to win the top prize heading into the final round on Friday.

You can catch Ryan again on Friday at 3:30 on KSFY.

The winner is guaranteed $100,000.