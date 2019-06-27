Brandon teen competes on Jeopardy! Teen Tournament Final

Brandon's very own Ryan Presler has made it to the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament Final. you can watch the two-day final Thursday and Friday at 3:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Three teens compete for $100,000 in Jeopardy! Teen Tournament

Presler joined KSFY Morning News Thursday to talk more about his experience. When asked what it was like watching himself compete on television, he said, "It's interesting, I think other people like it more than I do."

He answered a couple questions from some of his South Dakota fans. On Facebook, Kasey Tripp wanted to know what made him the most nervous on the show.

"I think the most nervous part was watching to see if I got a wild card," Ryan said.

He took second in his first game, but he finished with $19,301 which was enough to take him to the second round. He ended up landing one of the four wild card spots, and is now the only wild card to make it to the finale.

