Breadsmith bread buyout

Thursday, customers at Breadsmith received a treat.

That's because on Thursday when customers bought a loaf of bread, they didn't have to pay for it.

This is thanks to the First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

The buyout is a part of the bank's Kindness First Initiative, which was launched in 2014. With this program, the bank partners with businesses throughout the year to give back to the communities it serves.

"This is meant to be a feel-good day for both the community and our employees," said Erin Fossell, First National Bank. "We enjoy getting out and visiting with people we serve, both at the bank and that are part of our community."

This is the bank's fourth year hosting the Breadsmith buyout, with last year's giveaway totaling 969 loaves of bread.

Thursday's buyout ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all four Sioux Falls locations.