Briar Blessing Volleyball Tournament is June 29

This is a volleyball event held in memory of Briar Bartel, who passed away prior to birth in February 2015, Briar Blessings Sand Volleyball tournament raises funds to benefit the Avera McKennan Women and Children’s Bereavement Program for local families suffering the loss of an infant.

A brief program will take place during lunch. The silent auction will close at the end of the tournament.

Registration fee is $300 per team. Teams must consist of 4–6 players.

To register a team, please visit Avera.org/volleyball

More Information about the Tournament