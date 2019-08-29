Bridge Improvement Grant recipients announced

The South Dakota Transportation Commission has awarded 35 preliminary engineering local Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG), totaling $1.42 million.

The remaining $13.58 million in BIG funds will be used for preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement grants to be approved by April 2020 for county and city bridges.

Grant recipients include: Beadle County (3), Brookings County (7), Butte County (2), Davison County, City of Dell Rapids, Grant County (2), Haakon County (3), Hutchinson County, Jackson County, Kingsbury County (3), Sanborn County (2), Union County (7), Yankton County, and Ziebach County.

Forty-three applications totaling $1.743 million in requested grant funds were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. One city submitted one application and 18 counties submitted a total of 42 applications.

Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan in order to receive a grant.

The BIG program was created in 2015 by Senate Bill 1, which set aside $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees to be used to repair and replace aging local bridges. The state adds an additional $8 million annually, making $15 million available.

The next round of BIG program applications are due Jan. 2, 2020, for the preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement categories.

Applications are available online at sddot.com.

