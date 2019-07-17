Bridgewater woman thankful for healing after freak accident

A woman in Bridgewater, SD was involved in a freak accident where her neck was sliced open. She posted about the incident on social media and some said it could have been prevented. The hateful comments aren't what she expected though.

"I thought that I got hit by a rock. It felt like something hit me, and then fell off me," Kendra Jensen said. "I didn't know that my neck had been sliced open."

"She's going to bleed out in front of me. That's the very first thing that came to my mind," Andy Jensen said, who is Kendra's husband.

Kendra describes herself as "extremely lucky".

"When I walked out the door, I started picking up a couple of toys, stood up, and that's when I was hit," she said.

Her husband was mowing their lawn when the mower kicked up a piece of debris.

"I was immediately like 'that hurt,' and so I grabbed my neck. That's when I realized I was bleeding, and it was wet. I freaked out," Kendra said.

Her husband saw her in pain and immediately knew what to do.

"He ran to his car and grabbed his trauma bag. I make fun of him all the time for having it, I'm like, 'We're never going to need that,'" she said.

"So I just put my thumbs in it and started going with the gauze," Andy said.

An ambulance quickly arrived and took Kendra to the hospital. She still doesn't know what hit her, but whatever it was, just barely missed her carotid artery, trachea, and vocal chords. After the incident, she posted photos to Facebook to show family and friends.

"My intent of posting what happened to me was to update my family and friends about it," she said.

That post has now been shared thousands of times, and it even generated some backlash.

"The ones that keep making comments like you should have done this, or just shaming my husband like it was his fault. He didn't even know I was outside," she said.

She's not letting all the negativity affect her recovery though. Kendra and her husband hope her story will remind people that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

"Nobody is definitely going to be outside again when I'm mowing," Andy said.

Kendra's friends created a Go Fund Mepage to help with the unexpected medical expenses. She said she's just happy to be able to continue healing.