British Prime Minister Theresa May to step down

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative Party leader. She will be done on June 7th. Though she will continue to serve as interim prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

May made the announcement on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street Friday morning.

May has been under pressure to quit after continued backlash from Parliament against her Brexit plan. She's faced massive criticism for failing to deliver her flagship policy of leaving the European Union, missing two Brexit deadlines.

Parliament rejected her withdrawal agreement three times.

Several Conservative members of Parliament are expected to run in the contest coming up. The winner will be Britain's next Prime Minister.