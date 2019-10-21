Britton student hospitalized after head injury during football game

A high school football player has been hospitalized after receiving a severe head injury during a game in northeast South Dakota.

Trevor Zuehlke was injured in a game Friday night, according to a post on his Caring Bridge page.

Zuehlke was taken to an Aberdeen hospital, and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls. A CT scan showed bleeding on his brain, though it did not indicate any injuries to his neck or spine.

An Avera spokesperson tells KSFY News Zuehlke is currently listed in critical condition.

A post Sunday night on his page stated Zuehlke has remained steady, and that Monday will be an important day for his treatment. Zuehlke remains heavily sedated as doctors wait for swelling on his brain to go down.

Zuehlke is a junior quarterback for the Britton-Hecla football team. He was injured in Friday's game at Warner.