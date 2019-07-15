Brookings Aquaponics executive sentenced to prison & ordered to pay $680K in restitution

According to the United States Attorney, Ron Parsons, a Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Tobias Ritesman was also ordered to pay $680,000 in restitution and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $1,800.

Ritesman was convicted of 10 counts of wire fraud and 8 counts of mail fraud. Ritesman's co-defendant was Timothy Burns.

Ritesman and Burns devised a scheme to get investors to put money into a proposed Aquaponics Facility in Brookings, then used that money for their own benefit rather than developing the project. The proposed project would have raised fish and grown plants hydroponically at the facility. They received more than $1 million in investments for the project from 34 investors.

Burns is set to be sentenced on Monday, July 22nd.