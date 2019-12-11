Brookings City Council discusses renovations for Bob Shelden Field

The Brookings City Council is considering a proposal for renovations at a city ballpark.

A presentation for the $3 million project at Bob Shelden Field took place at Tuesday's council work session, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Architect Tom Ohle said the design includes a 500-seat grandstand. Chair-back seating could cost $50 to $75 extra per seat, but it could be added later.

The council is scheduled to make a decision on the project in February. If approved, construction could begin next spring and be finished by November.