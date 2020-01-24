Brookings highschooler creates 'Bobcat Notify' app

Nowadays, we can do some amazing things with technology and that's just what one Brookings High School student is doing.

Most days you'll find Samyok Nepal on his computer. The Brookings High School junior has been busier than ever keeping up with an app he created.

"The app is called Bobcat Notify it's on both Android or Google Play and Apple stores,” said Nepal.

The idea came about after his school called several snow days.

"I was really annoyed that my parents got the call before me and I had no way of knowing when there would be a snow day or an early out without my parents telling me or me checking the website every so often,” said Nepal.

So he created a text bot that would scan the school's website and text him if there was an added snow day. He then set it up for his friends and word spread fast.

"I had to pay for a service to do that and that got expensive,” said Nepal.

So he created his app that students could download for free. He learned how to make it by doing research online and watching Youtube tutorials. The main feature of the app is to send out snow alerts, but there are also other helpful features.

"Announcements and weather and a school calendar,” said Nepal.

Over 1,000 people have downloaded the app.

"It's exciting, but also I know if I mess up then suddenly 1,000 people get something wrong or 1,000 people see my mistakes. It's kind of stressful, but also really exciting, said Nepal.

When the Brookings High School principal had first heard about the app, "I was scared and then I met with Sanyok and I don't think he has any intention of having this be misused because he has his name attached to this and he knows that this is his career and his future,” said Paul von Fischer.

Now they are working with Samyok to make Bobcat Notify the official school app.

"Having this hands-on learning happening here, I think it's something that we really need to showcase and promote,” said von Fischer.

The app is currently for middle school and high schoolers in the Brookings School District. However, Samyok would love to expand the app and offer it to the entire school district or even other school districts that do not currently have apps.

