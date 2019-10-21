Brookings, SDSU getting ready to host ESPN College GameDay

The biggest football rivalry in the Dakotas is about to get some national attention.

ESPNs 'College GameDay' crew will host their program live from Brookings on Saturday.

They'll highlight the Dakota Marker game between SDSU and NDSU.

Already Reece Davis from ESPN is talking about GameDay's trip to Brookings. "This is a huge rivalry game. So, Brookings get ready we're coming to your city!"

The Jackrabbits have been waiting to hear those words for about four years now as they have been pitching and marketing for ESPN's hit show College GameDay to come to Brookings. Now they got it. GameDay will be featuring NDSU verse SDSU for their college football game of the week.

"It's obviously a huge production. It's an interesting process when you find out Sunday around noon time that they're going to be here in less than a week. Basically you're putting on a major show." said SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell.

The hype is real. SDSU has sold out all their game day tickets for the first since Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium opened in 2016.

"I'm super excited College GameDay has been at NDSU twice and we finally get to get that experience. it's going to be so awesome to see Kirk Herbstreit and all the guys up there." said SDSU Junior Briar Peterson.

College GameDay has already been to Fargo twice and each time they set up in the Downtown area. If we read the tea leaves that could mean a big boom for one Cubby. Gus Theodosopoulos owns Cubby's in Brookings. "Once it got announced that College GameDay was coming, we expect it to be like a Hobo Day which is our busiest Saturday of the year."

Theodosopoulos says they will be opening their doors at around 7:3 am on Saturday in preparation for the crowd. "It's going to be crazy around here. We'll be ready."

At the heart of the GameDay experience is a rivalry that the Jacks always want to win.

"Jacks by one. It doesn't matter. That's how it works for me as the AD I want it by a lot more. It would make life a lot easier but yes Jacks by one." said SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell.

The SDSU Athletic Department says it will release more details later this week including where the show will be set up in Brookings. GameDay crews were in town scouting locations today.