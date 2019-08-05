Brookings couple pleads not guilty following toddler death

A Brookings couple entered pleas of not guilty Monday in Brookings County court to charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and felony child abuse.

Police arrested Renae Fayant and Robert Price last week in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl in their care.

Police were called to the couple's home Wednesday afternoon. First responders say the child was dead when they arrived.

Brookings County State's Attorney Dan Nelson said there were signs of neglect. Police requested and executed a search warrant at the home.

Nelson said Fayant and Price had confined the girl to a small area of the home, and deprived her of food and water for an extended period of time. Officers found human and animal feces throughout the home, including near where the child was found.

An autopsy confirmed the child died as a result of malnourishment and dehydration.

A judge said bonds for Fayant and Price will remain at $100,000.

A trial date for the couple was set for November 20.