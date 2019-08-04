Brookings to host prayer service to remember three-year-old girl who passed away

Still in shock from the horrific death of a three-year-old girl, Brookings is holding a prayer service at First Lutheran Church tomorrow night at seven o'clock.

"Many people looked at the paper and were struck with grief, and so we wanted to do something to help them mourn this loss," Pastor of First Lutheran Church, Steve Palo said.

The service will be a place for people from the community to gather and remember the life of that little girl.

"We are just giving the people of Brookings the opportunity to mourn the loss of this child, because I know they are in their homes and they are talking to family and friends, and they are hurting," said Palo.

Palo says public mourning is an important part of the healing process.

He also encourages people from all walks of life to attend the service.

"This is not for First Lutheran, this is for everybody in Brookings who is mourning this loss," said Palo.

Any offerings or donations made at the prayer service will go to East Central Casa, an organization that helps children who have fallen victim to abuse or neglect.