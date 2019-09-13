Brookings man arrested for allegedly selling pot out of health food store

A Brookings man is facing several charges for allegedly selling marijuana out of his business.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Halstead is the owner of Nature's Paradise in Brookings.

Brookings police say officers received a call around 3:00 p.m. Thursday that the odor of marijuana was coming from the business.

When officers arrive, Halstead was gone and the business was locked. Police eventually made contact with Halstead and search warrants were obtained for his business and home.

Police said they found about a half-pound of marijuana, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia in the store as well as evidence that pot was being distributed. Police also found illegal mushrooms and paraphernalia inside his home.

Halstead has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nature's Paradise is located within 1000 feet of the Children's Museum.