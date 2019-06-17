Brookings man arrested for robbery 'joke'

A Brookings man is facing charges following an incident at the Empire Mall in which he says was meant as a joke.

Sioux Falls police said Malcolm Alexander, 45, walked into Victoria's Secret on Friday, demanded employees to show him where the cash register was and ordered customers to get down on the floor.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Alexander went in and out of the store but didn't show a weapon at any time during the incident.

When police arrived, mall security pointed out Alexander to police. Alexander was arrested for disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats.

