Brookings man dies after suffering stab wound

First responders arrived at the 4200 block of Western Avenue South after hearing reports of a fight and stabbing. 37-year-old Justin Proctor was found with a single stab wound to the lower abdomen and taken to the Brookings Hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls. Proctor died from his injuries hours later.

The other man involved in the stabbing was identified as a 15-year-old. He was interviewed by law enforcement, examined at the Brookings Hospital for injuries in the fight, and then released. He is not deemed a threat to the public, but the ongoing investigation will provide an autopsy for Proctor Monday morning.