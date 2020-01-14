Brookings middle school still facing construction delays

A Brookings school is still experiencing construction delays.

Brookings School Superintendent Klint Willert says there are still issues with construction at Mickelson Middle School.

According to Willert, the general contractor continues to run consistently behind. The latest phase includes areas that must be completed before school starts.

We first told you back in September that construction was delayed due to weather issues but Willert says the current work needed to be done is indoors.

Mickelson started the school year a week and a half late due to delayed construction

