Brookings murder suspect moved to Faulk County Jail

Spacing issues have forced jail officials to move a Brookings murder suspect.

Brookings County State's Attorney says Robert Price Jr. was moved to the Faulk County Jail in Faulkton because the Brookings County Jail is at capacity.

Price entered a not guilty plea Monday in Brookings County court to charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and felony child abuse.

Price and his girlfriend, Renae Fayant were arrested last week in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl in their care.

An autopsy confirmed the child died as a result of malnourishment and dehydration.

A trial date for the couple was set for November 20.