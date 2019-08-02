Brookings native returns for comedy show

Sean Leary is originally from Brookings but has since moved to Los Angeles, CA to pursue a career as a comedian. Leary competed in season 10 of America's Got Talent and was also featured on MTV. He is back in Brookings performing at the Wilbert Square Event Center Saturday night at 7:30 PM.

Anna Simeri will also be joining Leary. The two perform often in and around Los Angeles. They give the audience a view of their relationship throughout the entire 90 minute show. They were in Brookings in 2018 to perform at Old Market Eatery.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time for Saturday's show for $25 here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $30. This show is not for young viewers, so ticket holders must be 18 or older to attend.