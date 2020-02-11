Brookings organizations speak out against 'anti-LGBTQ' legislation

Several Brookings organizations have vocalized opposition against several bills being considered by the South Dakota legislature they say are harmful to the LGBTQ community.

The City of Brookings, the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce, the Brookings Economic Development Corporation, and the Brookings School District jointly announced Tuesday they oppose any legislation that targets the LGBTQ community.

The organizations specifically listed opposition against Senate Bills 88, 93, and 109 and House Bills 1057 and 1215.

The most widely discussed of these bills, HB 1057, was struck down Monday.

In a press release, the groups say they "strongly value inclusive laws, policies, and services for LGBTQ residents who proudly live and work in the Brookings area. It is because of these values that the City of Brookings once again received a score of 100 on the Municipal Equality Index in 2019."