Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Brookings toddler. The young girl who investigators say was confined in a small area of a home and deprived of food and water, was found unconscious last Wednesday. She was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

There will be a community prayer and memorial service for the girl Monday August 5 at 7:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Brookings. The church is at the junction of Main Street and 8th Avenue.