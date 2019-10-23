Brookings prepares for the arrival of ESPN's 'College GameDay'

For the first time ever, ESPN's Saturday morning show " College GameDay" will be in Brookings Saturday.

The show will proceed the Dakota Marker game between NDSU and SDSU. The show starts at 8:00 a.m. on the College Green on SDSU's campus.

The city of Brookings is getting ready for the arrival of ESPN and all the fans coming with them. The city has asked businesses to decorate storefronts leading up to the big game. Bars and restaurants are buckling up for all the fans pouring into the city to watch the full slate of college games on Saturday. The campus is getting ready to host the show and the mass of people that watch live.

It all leads up to the big rivalry game, which started back in 1903 and includes 109 total meetings.