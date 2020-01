A Brookings woman was sent to the hospital after suffering burns in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in an apartment at 1018 Southland Lane at about

12:10 p.m.

Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann says there was a woman trapped in bed in the apartment. Hartmann says the woman suffered some severe burns.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is believed to be smoking-related.