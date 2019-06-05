Budweiser Clydesdales visits Sioux Falls

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in the area and making stops at various spots.

The eight Gentle Giants made a stop at the Hy-Vee on Marion Road Wednesday along with the Red Beer Wagon.

The clydesdales and wagon have been a symbol for Anheuser-Busch since 1933.

Their stop in the area is just one of hundreds made by the traveling hitches.

To become a Budweiser Clydesdale, one must be three-years-old, stand six-feet tall at the shoulder and weigh about 2,000 pounds.

"Clydesdales are near and dear to our hearts," said Jeanne Fuller, horse enthusiast. "Our son and daughter in law. and family own two former Budweiser Cydesdales that are retired cydedales. There family is enjoying them immensely."

In addition to the full 8 horse hitch appearances, the public will have a chance to see the 'Gentle Giants' up close at the following locations:

• June 6, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart north on Marion Road and 60th street

• June 7, 11 a.m. - noon, at the Brookings Mall

• June 7, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., downtown Sioux Falls, 8th & railroad center

The clydesdales will be stabled at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds dairy barn from June 5-9. The public is welcome to stop and view the clydesdales.