Sioux Falls building permits down slightly in 2019

Construction numbers in Sioux Falls through the first half of 2019 are down slightly compared to the previous year.

The Building Service Division issued a new report Monday morning.

Permits totaled $274.6 million in value through the first five months of the year, compared with $306 million in 2018 and $267.4 million in 2017.

The largest project is the $15.5 million Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital being built on West 69th Street near Tallgrass Avenue. The permit for that project was issued in April.