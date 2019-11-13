Buildings set for demolition in Mitchell

Demolition work has started in downtown Mitchell on two buildings that have been a concern for the city for over two years now.

One of them suffered a partial collapse in 2017.

City leaders worked with the buildings owner to see if they could be saved.

But the final decision was that the structures had to come down.

And for some in the city it is both a sad and disappointing day.

The 300 block of Main Street in Mitchell would look unassuming if not for the barriers blocking the road and the construction equipment that will begin the work of pulling the buildings on the corner down.

"It's sad to me actually to see the building come down because its so beautiful. Especially the top of it." Ashley Geraets grew up in Mitchell then moved to the Twin Cities for about 15 years before coming back a few years ago. She tells us these buildings gave downtown part of its charm. She was hoping for good things in the future. "We want to see a revitalization happen here but it just seems to be slow moving."

And what adds to the disappointment is that one of the structures that will soon be history was actually history making.

301 Main was was built in 1887 just four years after Mitchell became a city but two years before South Dakota became a state.

The corner of 3rd Avenue and Main has looked like this for 132 years.

"I hate to see these buildings crumbling and having to relocate people out of the Main Street area." Ed Anderson owns 'Ed's Pet World' on Main Street. His building is safe but seeing these others crumble doesn't make him feel good at all. He lived in 301 Main as a child in the 1950's and tells us it was during a time that he would like to see come again. "Downtown was a place to live. A lot of people liked to live in the downtown area."

But fewer buildings means fewer places for people to live or work.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson knows the decision to demolish this historic corner isn't a popular one. "We've been working with the Mitchell Area Development Corporation to really put this lot if you will back in play once the building is down and get something going, try and rejuvenate Main Street."

The process of tearing this building down is likely to take until next Wednesday to complete.

